Family, friends celebrate life of young firefighter who died in Chester County car crash

Tragically, on October 20, Colin Reedy lost his life in a car crash while responding to a call.

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Colin Reedy is being remembered as a hero to many, such as his friends, family, the Exton community, and beyond.

"Many people, when you ask them who their hero is, they say their dad. For me, I would say it's my son," said Brian Reedy, Colin's father.

Colin was a 25-year-old firefighter in West Whiteland who just started the job back in May.

On Sunday, those close to Colin celebrated his life at the Gateway Church in Chester County.

"It was a privilege to work alongside Colin," said Chief Kevin Miller with the West Whiteland Fire Company. "He had an enthusiasm for learning, supporting his team members, and a desire to serve his community."

Colin's parents said in just over 20 years, he made a lifelong impact on others.

"Hundreds of people are messaging my husband and I of the one moment or the multiple moments that Colin had blessed them with," said Tracy Reedy, Colin's mother.

"How he helped them, how he had gone out of his way to do something out of the ordinary just because it was the right thing to do. He was respectful and made people laugh," added Brian.

"He was truly sincere. He was truly a genuine, headstrong individual," said Colin's friend Shavar Bailey.

Colin was also remembered as a hard worker and someone who was fighting for a bright future with his partner, Emily Gindele.

Gindele is also a firefighter and was in the car the night of the fatal crash.

After several surgeries, Gindele's family says she is finally conscious.

"When Emily woke up, the first thing she told us was she knew Colin was no longer alive and that she'd been talking to him the last few days. He will always find a way to be with her. Colin died doing something he loved, along with the person he loved," said Emily's sister, Kristen Gindele.

Colin's parents are continuing to ask for prayers for Gindele as she tries to recover physically and emotionally.

As for Colin, it is clear that he will never be forgotten.

The West Whiteland Fire Company says it is engraving his name on a plaque.

Colin was also a plumber. The company he worked for created an award in his name and will put his initials on their service trucks.