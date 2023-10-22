WATCH LIVE

West Whiteland firefighter killed in crash while responding to call

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Pottstown Pike in Uwchlan Township.

Sunday, October 22, 2023 4:48PM
UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News has learned Colin Reedy, a Chester County firefighter, was killed in a crash while responding to a call for help this weekend.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Pottstown Pike in Uwchlan Township.

Reedy, who was a West Whiteland firefighter, was headed to the scene during a heavy downpour, when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tree.

Firefighter Emily Gindele is still recovering in the hospital with serious injuries, but she will survive.

Funeral arrangements for Colin Reedy have not yet been announced.

