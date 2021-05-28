rescue

Body cam video captures Austin police officers rescuing man from burning truck before explosion

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: TX officers pull man from truck before it explodes

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin, Texas police are recognizing two officers who pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded as heroes.

The dramatic rescue Monday was caught on body cam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 911 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

RELATED: Car goes up in flames when driver smoking cigarette uses hand sanitizer

You can see Carrera using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Pineda tries to wake the man up.

When that doesn't work, they both quickly pull him out of the truck, which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasexplosionherorescuefiretruck fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
TSA officer jumps conveyor belt to save choking baby at Newark airport
11-year-old saves student from choking, woman from fire all in 1 day
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News