Authorities: Family dispute led to fatal Allentown shooting of 2 women

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say the fatal shootings of two women at a Pennsylvania apartment building apparently stemmed from a family dispute.

Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim says 52-year-old Latricia Ezell and 29-year-old Ashley Campfield, both of Allentown, died from gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled homicides.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday in a rear parking lot of the apartment building.

Allentown police took a man into custody after the shootings, but no charges had been filed as of early Monday. The man's name wasn't released, but District Attorney Jim Martin told The Morning Call of Allentown that the shooting "appears to be a family disturbance," though he declined further comment.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

