Delaware license plate "20" auctioned for $410K

Delaware license plate auctioned for $410K. Tamala Edwards reports during ActionNews Mornings on August 21, 2018.

REHOBOTH, Del. --
Low-numbered Delaware license plates are in demand.

Someone paid $410,000 for the plate bearing the number 20 when it went up for auction Sunday at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

John Wakefield, of Delaware Tag Traders, tells the Delaware News Journal the price exceeded expectations. He says it surpassed $325,000 spent on a number 14 license plate three years ago.

Wakefield says a number like 20 "generates quite a stir and a buzz."

Wakefield likens the license plate auction to baseball cards. He says "it's a Delaware thing."

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
