Drivers wait in line for limited edition Delaware license plates

WILMINGTON (WPVI) -- Drivers in Delaware got up especially early and waited for hours just get to their hands on specialized license plates.
The license plates are a precious commodity in the First State.
Limited edition, five digit plates were issued at all four DMV locations.
They were made available on a first come, first served basis.
Some of those in line arrived as early as 4 a.m.
The specialized, black and white plates are coveted in Delaware and typically sell for hundreds, even thousands of dollars online.
