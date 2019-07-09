Automotive

Drivers wait in line for limited edition Delaware license plates

WILMINGTON (WPVI) -- Drivers in Delaware got up especially early and waited for hours just get to their hands on specialized license plates.

The license plates are a precious commodity in the First State.

Limited edition, five digit plates were issued at all four DMV locations.

They were made available on a first come, first served basis.

Some of those in line arrived as early as 4 a.m.

The specialized, black and white plates are coveted in Delaware and typically sell for hundreds, even thousands of dollars online.
