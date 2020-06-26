Automotive

PennDOT extends driver's license renewal deadline to August 31

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT has announced yet another extension for those who need to renew their driver's license.

Expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through August 31, 2020 have been extended until August 31, 2020.

PennDOT says a camera card is considered a driver's license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver's license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through August 31, 2020.

PennDOT says a number of services can be completed online at dmv.pa.gov, including renewing a driver's license or ID, so customers would not have to visit the DMV. Customers will receive a new product using their current photo that exists in the system. No camera cards will be issued to these individuals.

PennDOT says they will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any further changes.
