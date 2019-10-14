Subaru Foresters recalled due to possible airbag deactivation issue

If you own a Subaru Forester, we have important information involving your vehicle.
The company has issued a recall of more than 350,000 Foresters with heated seats.
The recall involves Forester model years 2015 to 2018.
An electrical connection in the front passenger seat may come loose, and deactivate the airbag.
Owners will be notified to have your vehicle inspected and repaired free of charge.
