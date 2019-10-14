Automotive

Subaru Foresters recalled due to possible airbag deactivation issue

If you own a Subaru Forester, we have important information involving your vehicle.

The company has issued a recall of more than 350,000 Foresters with heated seats.

The recall involves Forester model years 2015 to 2018.

An electrical connection in the front passenger seat may come loose, and deactivate the airbag.

Owners will be notified to have your vehicle inspected and repaired free of charge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiverecallcar
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns girl, 10, killed in N.J. festival accident
Relatives of teens struck by gunfire in multiple shooting speak out
Students forced out by asbestos start in new temporary classrooms
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Warmer Today
Man walked over 350 miles to meet underage teen for sex, police say
2 young children find mother murdered inside Bronx apartment
Show More
Eagles fall to Vikings, 38-20
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
CA first state to mandate later school start times
Girl, 12, saves mom who had seizure while driving
Teen among 6 injured in North Philadelphia shooting
More TOP STORIES News