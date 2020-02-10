The people who make the Auto Show Special

An in-depth look at the show through the eyes of four people who make it special.
The Chairperson - Maria Pacifico is the first female chairperson and she's also the first second-generation chairperson.
Her father was the chair before she was born and now this lifelong car enthusiast is in charge of Philadelphia's most prestigious automotive event.
The Mastermind - Michael Gempp has spent a quarter century planning the Philadelphia Auto Show. He develops the floor plan, schedules the manufacturers and then makes it all come together at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The Classic - Mike Jones' antique exhibit has been a show staple for years. The Antique Automobile Club is the largest club of its kind in the world and their home is right here in Hershey, Pa.
Every year they provide one of the show's standout exhibits featuring cars more than 100 years old and all the classics since.
The Visitor - Terry Maenza and his son have been coming to the show since the '90s. It's a family tradition that included Tony's father.
That's three generations of Maenza men strolling the floor and checking out the latest and greatest models.
You can watch the entire 6abc 2020 Auto Show Special with hosts Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, Ducis Rodgers, Adam Joseph, and Alicia Viatarelli anytime online at https://6abc.com/autoshow.