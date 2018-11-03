U.S. & WORLD

Uber launches program rewarding top drivers

Uber launches program rewarding top drivers. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 3, 2018.

Uber is testing a new program that it hopes will help the company retain more drivers.

It's called "Uber Pro."

The program rewards top drivers with perks like extra pay and free online tuition.

Research shows that 60-percent of drivers quit within six months after starting.

It works on a four-tier system.

Drivers are bumped up depending on the points they earn.

The more rides, the higher the rank.

Passenger ratings are also factored in.

Uber Pro is in effect right now in seven cities, and all of the state of New Jersey.

