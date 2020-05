PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stretch of road in South Philadelphia has been dedicated to the famous hip hop group from Philadelphia The Roots.The resolution was introduced Thursday at Philadelphia City Council.The band's drummer Questlove posted video of the moment on Instagram.".....does this mean WHAT I THINK IT MEANS!!!???!!!??? hell of a way to find out!!!! WOW!!!!!" Questlove posted.The resolution effectively named East Passyunk Avenue just below South Street as "Avenue of the Roots."The new street sign is already in place.