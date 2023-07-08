Chopper 6 makes appearance at Aviation Career Day for students in Philadelphia

Kids who want to become a pilot later in life had the perfect opportunity to learn the business on Saturday.

A select few were given the ultimate lesson at the end of the program and got to ride in the sky.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kids who want to become a pilot later in life had the perfect opportunity to learn the business on Saturday.

The Northeast Philadelphia Airport hosted 'Aviation Career Day' for more than 100 junior high and high school students.

Along with a tour of the airport facility, students also learned about airport operations and aviation maintenance.

The group even had a chance to check out the Action News Sky 6 Chopper and learn how it works.

"What we do is we take the picture with the camera, microwave the signal to the Roxborough antennas and they see it at the TV station. Then they voice it over and pump it right back out," said an expert with 6abc.

