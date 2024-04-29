Pro-Palestinian protesters hold Passover seders at University of Pennsylvania, Swarthmore College

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From the University of Pennsylvania to Swarthmore College, groups like the Jewish Voice for Peace, Families for Ceasefire Philly, and others held Passover seders on Sunday.

The demonstrators continued to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and refused to leave college campuses, despite being issued warnings to do so.

"We cannot celebrate liberation and freedom for Jews without working and fighting for the liberation of Palestinians," said Hannah Mermelstein, a member of Families for Ceasefire Philly.

Protesters consisting of students and outside demonstrators stood alongside the Gaza Solidarity encampments at both schools on Sunday.

"I think it's very important for all of us to be working together," said Mermelstein.

Encampment organizers have three demands for university leaders: disclose the schools' financial holdings, divest from companies connected to Israel, and defend Palestinian students.

"I think the conversations are productive," said Nya Mbock, a University of Pennsylvania student and participant in the encampment. "We want to feel supported by our institution and we want to feel like they're meeting us."

On Friday, Penn's interim president ordered the protesters to disband the encampment immediately due to university violations, harassment, and intimidation.

Students who support free speech hope the situation doesn't escalate.

"I'm concerned about the fact that there are people who are obviously not Penn students overnight here at the encampment," said Lexi Boccuzzi, a University of Pennsylvania senior. "I'm also concerned about the fact that there was vandalism of Penn property."

"My hope is it finishes off passively and not violently, and seniors can have their events safely and peacefully as well," said Jennifer Mesa, another Penn student.

Encampment organizers said they're disappointed to hear university leaders say their demands are unreasonable.

They said they'll continue to meet with administrators and occupy the space until their demands are met.

Action News reached out to university leaders and received the following response from a University of Pennsylvania spokesperson Sunday night:

"After many efforts to engage the protesters, the Interim President and Provost met with several student and faculty protestors Saturday night to hear their concerns. They reiterated to the protestors the importance of complying with Penn's policies, which are designed to support open expression, while ensuring the safety of all on our campus.



Tonight, representatives from Open Expression communicated Penn's identification policies and informed the protestors of their obligation to comply with these policies."