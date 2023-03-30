Medford Township man facing murder charges in his wife's death

MEDFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Medford Township man was arrested after authorities say he killed his wife.

Babu Natarajan, 40, is accused of murdering his wife, 41-year-old Angammal Babu, in their Regent Court home last week.

Police responded to the home on March 21 for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive woman.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim's body on a bed in an upstairs bedroom.

Babu Natarajan

Authorities say the 911 call was placed by Babu Natarajan, who allegedly indicated to responding officers that his wife had taken a nap because she was tired.

An autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide and the cause was due to compression of the victim's neck.

Babu Natarajan was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder.

He is being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.