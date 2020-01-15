Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- A mother in Tennessee is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 11-month-old son after police say she left him in the bathtub because she needed "me time."

According to WVLT, Lindsee Leonardo, 32, told police she left her son Aidan and his 2-year-old sister in a tub with about four to six inches of water.

She went outside for about 10 minutes to smoke and when she went back inside, she said her 2-year-old had turned on the water, and Aidan was floating on his back in the tub.

Leonardo took the baby to a bed and called 911. Aidan died.

The child's father says Leonardo is a loving mother.

She is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseechild abusechild deathbaby deathtoddleru.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News