'Baby stroller bandit' steals TVs from Mann Music Center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man who used a baby stroller to haul away three stolen TVs from the Mann Music Center.

Police released surveillance video of the July 9 burglary on Tuesday.

The video shows a man pushing the stroller toward the music venue. Once inside, police say he stole three flatscreen TVs from several concession tents.

Another camera shows the man using a hand truck to move the TVs to a fence and sliding them under.

He is then caught on video pushing the baby stroller again, this time with the TVs on top.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact police.
Related topics:
philadelphia newstheftburglarycaught on video
