Villanova woman surprises New Jersey family, crochets hat mid-flight for baby sitting next to her

A woman from Villanova surprised a New Jersey family sitting next to her on a flight to Mexico when she crocheted a hat for their 5-month-old baby.

A woman from Villanova surprised a New Jersey family sitting next to her on a flight to Mexico when she crocheted a hat for their 5-month-old baby.

A woman from Villanova surprised a New Jersey family sitting next to her on a flight to Mexico when she crocheted a hat for their 5-month-old baby.

A woman from Villanova surprised a New Jersey family sitting next to her on a flight to Mexico when she crocheted a hat for their 5-month-old baby.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flying with a baby for the first time can be nerve-wracking for any parent.

The Levine family from Hoboken, New Jersey was worried how their little girl would do on a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

But it turns out, 5-month-old Romey was perfect - mostly because she was mesmerized by the woman crocheting across the aisle.

It turns out that crocheting stranger was Meegan Rubin from Villanova.

Rubin says her heart melted when she saw Romey watching her work, so she began to crochet her a hat mid-flight as a surprise gift.

Passengers on the plane cheered when Romey put on the hat, amazed at just how perfectly it fit her little head.

The video has wildly viral, being viewed over seven million times on TikTok.

The Levines say they feel blessed that their story has brought people so much joy because it's about generosity and kindness.

Rubin calls herself a beginner and is now crocheting more things for Romey, who she says is her "muse."