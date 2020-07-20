Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old King Hill, Philadelphia police say

Tiana Parks, 24, of Philadelphia, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts, including murder, interference with the custody of children, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.
Police said King Hill was in Park's custody when he was reported missing. Parks was arrested on Sunday and will be arraigned Monday.
Officials said an investigation led by Philadelphia police along with the FBI found cell phone and video evidence that concluded Hill, who was last seen on July 7 in Strawberry Mansion, is dead.
The news came hours after family members told Action News 2-year-old King Hill was dead.
They said police came to their Strawberry Mansion home on Sunday to break the news, and to tell them an arrest has been made in his murder.
Police said Monday they have not been able to locate King's body.
Kimberly Hill, King's maternal grandmother, tells Action News now they just want King home so they can bury him.
"Wherever he is at, whatever happened to him, just bring him back so we can put King to rest," said Hill. "He was amazing, everybody loved King."
King's stepfather told police a babysitter dropped King off to King's mother at 33rd and Diamond streets back on July 7.
However, King's mother said that never happened and she thought King was still in the stepfather's care.
When the stepfather realized King was missing, he called the police.