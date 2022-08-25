Instruments in need of repair and cleaning? Music to the ears of Mantua Township, NJ shop

Initially the pandemic shut down or limited many school programs, but now Coles has noticed a swing in the other direction.

MANTUA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The back-to-school rush in the instrument repair shop at Coles Music Service in Mantua Township, New Jersey began in May.

That's when they receive thousands of instruments from more than 300 schools to be maintained and cleaned in the summer.

Coles serves individuals and schools, and has a robust rental program.

Coleman explained every instrument is looked over by a technician whether it needs repair or not.

"We find some neat things engraved in the back of the wood," noted Coleman, mentioning a cello with some particularly colorful wording.

"So we're going to sand that down, we're going to varnish it bring it back to life," Coleman said.

Over in the warehouse, trumpets were taken apart, before being plunged in water for cleaning and scrubbing.

Coles has been in business for about 10 years.

Everyone who works there plays at least one instrument.

Owner Lauralee Houghton said it was in 4th grade where she realized her love of music when a student teacher played "Summertime" on a saxophone.

"I was like, 'That is it. I am playing the saxophone, no questions asked. That is what I am doing,'" Houghton recalled.

Initially, the pandemic shut down or limited many school programs, but now Coles has noticed a swing in the other direction.

"It just exploded. There were so many kids signing up. You could tell they really just wanted to be part of something and to play music again," Houghton said.

While the popularity of particular instruments ebb and flow over time, percussion was huge last year because kids could still wear masks.

"You had a lot of kids who could wear masks, but play percussion. So we ran out of percussion, and there was a national shortage, everyone was in panic mode, but that was a big, big hit last year," Coleman said.

Like many industries, they've been met with inflation and supply chain issues.

Coles has instruments in place for the next two school years, but they are hearing from manufacturers about delays.

"Other industries are buying the materials that we make instruments out of, and they're paying a lot more money for them, so the music industry is suffering," explained Coleman.

Cole's busy school season stretches until November, when they begin to determine how many instruments, books, and accessories are needed for the upcoming school year.

They are always happy to see more people pick up music.

"It's so many life skills, it's not just sitting down playing an instrument, but you're also having so much fun doing it," Houghton smiled.