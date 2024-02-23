2 young Ukranian refugees find safe haven in dance at Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dance is a language without words. For two 11-year-old ballerinas from Ukraine, it's a way to connect their former lives, with their future in a new country.

Two years after the war in Ukraine began, dance has become a haven for two young refugees in a new and sometimes scary place.

"I was like 'Momma, I want to go home because I have nothing to do here.' But when I go to this school it helps me to feel better," says Anna Ivanic.

Ivanic, 11, escaped her western Ukraine town two years ago. Along with her mother and her brother, she traveled through Mexico to eventually settle in Philadelphia.

Now, Anna is enrolled in the Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School as a dance major. She is studying under the Director Classical Ballet Program Natalia Charova.

"I think it's an adjustment for many people. It's been an extremely traumatic time. My mother is still living in Ukraine so helping those kids, makes me feel like I'm helping the world," says Charova.

Sofiia Roshko, who is also 11, emigrated with her parents one year ago, escaping Mariupol where her home was destroyed.

She is now finding her own escape in her art form.

"I'm relaxed and listen to music," said Sofiia.

The dancers will mark the second anniversary of the war with a performance in New York, and a hope for a brighter future.

"When you see something beautiful it makes you believe in a better world," said Charova.

The girls will be performing a pas de trois from The Nutcracker in New York this weekend. Not only displaying their artistic athleticism, but their heart.