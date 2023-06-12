Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll Returns to University City

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll in University City will return on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll in University City is back this Thursday, June 16, with everything from food, drinks, books, exercise classes and one-of-a-kind finds - all for less than $5.

"We have local vendors that are selling everything from jewelry and arts and crafts to Philly street signs that are unique to the Dollar Stroll," says Margaret Starke from University City District. "Then, you have all of the local restaurants along the Baltimore Avenue corridor doing deals for either $1, $3 or $5."

The idea is to show off all of the eclectic offerings and international flavors of University City.

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll starts at 40th Street and runs all the way through 51st Street.

There's live music and performances along the way, and keep an eye out for something new this year.

"For the first time, we are working with a local group that is offering a Double Dutch meetup," Starke says. "It will be outside of Carbon Copy Brewery at 50th and Baltimore. They will have Double Dutch activities, jump ropes, hula hoops and all sorts of fun activities for the family."

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is this Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

There's a second stroll on Thursday, Sept. 7.