Politics

Former President Barack Obama to deliver DNC speech from Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former President Barack Obama will address the Democratic convention Wednesday night live from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, an official told ABC News.

An official involved in convention planning said that Obama is speaking "...from the birthplace of Democracy, at a museum that underscores just how much this country has given up to live in a democracy."



Philadelphia was also the location of the Biden campaign's launch rally and the campaign's headquarters before the pandemic.

Obama is among the headliners on the convention's third night and is expected to speak ahead of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate.

A spokesperson for Obama said he plans to outline why Biden and Harris "possess the experience and character" to lead the country out of the COVID-19 crisis, while also warning that "democracy itself is on the line," in the 2020 election.

VIDEOS: Speakers from the first night of the 2020 DNC
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders among Monday night DNC speakers (1 of 8)

Watch former first lady Michelle Obama's full remarks on the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.



Harris and Obama are both barrier-breaking figures, he as the nation's first Black president and Harris as the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

After remaining conspicuously absent from the fray as Biden pushed through a crowded primary contest, Obama's address will give one of the party's most popular figures a chance to make a personal case for the man who served by his side for two terms.

Whether Obama can pass on his personal popularity to Biden won't be immediately clear without a live audience, but expect the 44th president to describe Biden as a trusted counselor and copilot who helped him pass his signature health care law and navigate a complex world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiadnc 2020politicsbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 found dead inside N.J. home; suspect wanted: Sources
1 dead after boating incident in South Jersey: Sources
NYC man, woman charged in Sesame Place assault
Police identify suspect wanted for opening fire on plainclothes officer
Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear
Hundreds sickened as salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
NJ gym that defied closure order fined nearly $130,000
Show More
Philly police commissioner calls for change amid ongoing violence
2020 DNC: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on 3rd night
Gunman kills 1 firing into group; 11 shot on Tuesday night
Man walking on I-95 struck and killed: Police
Trump campaign sues NJ over mail-in ballots
More TOP STORIES News