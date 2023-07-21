Philadelphia residents embrace 'Barbie-mania' as new movie hits theaters

The day has finally come for people to watch the long-awaited-for Barbie movie.

Movie-goers flocked to the theaters, many dressed head to toe in pink for the occasion.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The day has finally come for people to watch the long-awaited-for Barbie movie.

"I grew up on Barbies, so I was excited all week," said Nydira Mcsween from the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Philadelphia.

While movie-goers flocked to the theaters, many dressed head to toe in pink for the occasion, Philadelphia businesses have been cashing in all week on the Barbie-mania.

"That phone - I hang up and it's another phone call right away," said Alex Kaya, the manager of Blondie.

At the Blondie restaurant in Manayunk, it's a Barbie world. Customers say they grew up playing with the iconic dolls and are thrilled to spend some time in a Barbie-themed restaurant.

"We had the house, the cars, everything," said Anise Mcsween from the West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Residents are eating up the movie madness at Madison K Cookies in Northern Liberties. The owner said she decorated the sweets herself.

"People have been coming from near and far. We've had people from Bucks County, from down the shore, everyone is coming to get treats for Barbie," said Madison Kaplan the owner of Madison K Cookies.

At Penn's Landing, the pink trend continued.

"My roller skates are pink for Barbie," said Siani Davis from Fishtown.

The Barbie skate party at Blue Cross RiverRink had plenty of people laced up to dance the night away.

"It's a great excuse to get out and enjoy time with friends," said Keith Grabowsky from Fairmount.

For those who already saw the movie, they had their favorite parts that made reminded them of their childhood.

"They had a bunch of different Barbies. The Barbie that I actually probably played with as a kid, that was kind of just thrown in there, which was kinda cool," said Hannah Chew from Bala Cynwyd.