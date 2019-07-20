WEATHER ALERT
Excessive Heat Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Barefoot skiing on the Schuylkill!
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two found dead in nursing home in Wilmington, police say
7-Eleven pledges $7,111 to college fund of baby born on 7-11 at 7:11 pm
Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning
Man critically wounded in Cumberland County shooting
Fashion show fundraiser held to combat domestic violence
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
Show More
Nation celebrates 50th anniversary of 1st lunar footsteps
Police: Street racer crashes into parked car, robs driver in South Philadelphia
Woman stabbed to death in West Philadelphia
Uber passenger injured when caught in South Philly crossfire
Trump offers to guarantee A$AP Rocky's bail in Sweden
More TOP STORIES News