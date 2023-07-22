Starbucks baristas, labor allies rally at Philadelphia City Hall

Baristas and labor allies rallied outside of Philadelpia's City Hall on Saturday.

This comes a week after baristas at the Starbucks Penn Medicine store addressed their district manager over wage theft.

They launched the 'Kick Starbucks Off City Hall' campaign to counter what they have dubbed Starbucks' "union-busting campaign."

Starbucks Workers United called on council members to support a change in vendor from Starbucks to a local, union coffee vendor.

The city's labor department has been investigating the global coffee chain for allegedly being a repeat offender of Philadelphia Fair Work Week scheduling ordinances.

"Fair Work Week laws in Philadelphia were such a revolutionary law to be passed here in the city to give rights to workers to have regular schedules and compensation for unexpected hour changes," wrote Lydia Ferandez, a Starbucks worker in Philadelphia.

"The fact that Starbucks has been a top violator of that law, that there is an active investigation against them with the city's Department of Labor is a big deal," Ferandez continued in a press release.

This action comes a week after baristas at the Starbucks Penn Medicine store addressed their district manager over wage theft and fair workweek violations, officials with Starbucks Workers United said in a press release.

Union workers are mainly arguing for a fair work environment, to earn a living wage, guaranteed hours, and consistent scheduling.