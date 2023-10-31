State police warn residents about bear spotted in Lehigh County

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are warning people about a bear on the loose in the Lehigh Valley.

It was spotted in a resident's doorbell camera in Lower Macungie Township on Tuesday morning.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says there have been three sightings of the animal so far.

Residents are asked to remove bird feeders, pet food, and garbage from outside their homes to avoid attracting the bear.

