Bear spotted roaming in Upper Makefield Twp., Bucks County

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County are reporting a sighting of a black bear roaming through the community.

Police in Upper Makefield Township have shared a photo of the bear on social media.

The animal was spotted early Monday morning on Street Road near Windy Bush Road by a police officer.

"As you know, we live in a rural area and with that bucolic scenery comes wildlife... and some of that wildlife can include bears," the department wrote on Facebook.

Authorities say residents don't need to panic and should only call 911 if there is an immediate danger.