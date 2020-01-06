Suspect sought after releasing bedbugs in Pennsylvania Walmart

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Central Pennsylvania are looking for the person who tried to infest a Walmart with bedbugs.
A manager at the store in Washington Township found a closed pill bottle with live bugs in it inside a boy's jacket last week.
An employee soon discovered a second closed pill bottle with dead bugs inside in the men's changing rooms.
Several live bugs were also spotted crawling around the same area.
A pest management company was called in to get rid of the parasites.
Police say they sent the bottles to a forensic lab for fingerprint processing.
