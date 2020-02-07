Delaware Brew Works creates new beer inspired by #Delabear

Wilmington Brew Works is about to roll out Delabear Beer, a tip of the hat to the city's memorable experience with an actual bear on December 5.
Chopper 6 flew overhead as the bear wandered from yard to yard in Wilmington's Trolly Square area, giving rise to the Delabear hashtag.
WATCH: Bear on the move in Wilmington, Delaware
Wilmington Brew Works saw the bear as inspiration for a libation.
"So, the can is, we mapped out the track of the Delabear through Wilmington. We took an old map and looked to see where he was and made it comic book style and had some fun with it," said John Fusco, of Wilmington Brew Works
The Double IPA will roll out next week.
A limited run of the beer in December sold very quickly, so they're hoping to have the same success.