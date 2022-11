Eastbound lanes of Ben Franklin Bridge closed after trailer tips over on Pennsylvania side

Chopper 6 was over a truck accident on the Ben Franklin Bridge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge are shut down after a truck's trailer tipped over.

It happened on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge late Monday morning.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route into New Jersey.

Video from Chopper 6 showed debris spilled all over the road.

Heavy equipment was being used to clean up the mess.

There was no word on what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.