Person struck and killed by tractor-trailer on Northeast Extension; some SB lanes closed

SALFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a man checking the load on a utility truck along Interstate 476 in Montgomery County Friday morning was struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of mile marker 36 in Salford Township.

Pennsylvania state police say the driver of the utility truck had pulled over on the shoulder because of a possible unsecured load.

The passenger then got out to check the load.

While the passenger was standing on the shoulder, police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted and didn't notice the stopped utility truck.

The tractor-trailer drifted to the right and hit the passenger of utility truck, killing him.

The names of those involved have not been released. There was no immediate word on any charges.

I-476 SOUTHBOUND DETOUR

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 44 (Quakertown) onto the northbound lanes of PA Route 663.

From there, drivers are being told to take PA Route 309 south to US Route 202 south, then to PA Route 63 west.

Drivers can then get back on I-476 at Exit 31 (Lansdale).