Philadelphia 76ers

76ers vs. Nets: 'No chance' Ben Simmons is playing in Philadelphia Thursday: ESPN

By
EMBED <>More Videos

James Harden has Sixers playing at their peak, fans at fever pitch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers fans will likely not see former star point guard Ben Simmons in Philadelphia next week when the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "there is no chance he is playing in Philly," on Thursday, March, 10.

The 76ers traded Simmons for James Harden and Paul Millsap last month.

Simmons said during his introductory press conference in Brooklyn that he hoped to be ready for the game in Philadelphia. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft sat out all season while seeking to be traded, citing mental health challenges.

EMBED More News Videos

Although he acknowledged he doesn't "have a date yet" for when he will play for the Nets, Simmons said he's "starting to ramp it up" to get into game-playing shape.



But according to Wojnarowski, Simmons is expected to join his new teammates on the court sometime after the Nets visit the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"That back problem has been an issue for him since he's tried to start ramping up, he's essentially really just done individual work at their facility," said Wojnarowski on Sunday.

Harden has averaged 27.75 points during his first four games with the 76ers. He did not play in Saturday night's game against the Heat as part of his hamstring recovery program.

UP NEXT

The 76ers take on the Chicago Bulls at home on Monday night followed by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia 76ersben simmons
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Heat top 76ers 99-82, move 3 games ahead in East race
DeAndre Jordan signs with Philadelphia 76ers for remainder of season
James Harden has Sixers playing at their peak, fans at fever pitch
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden thrilled by reception in home ...
TOP STORIES
3 stabbed including teen, 10-year-old boy
Delco native set to audition for American Idol Sunday night
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
AccuWeather: Record Warmth Monday
Police investigate triple homicide in West Oak Lane
'Bloody Sunday': What happened in Selma on March 7, 1965
Gas prices continue to surge breaking record highs
Show More
Free pet pantry brings much-needed services to furry friends in Philly
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
Hundreds attend rally for Ukraine in Montgomery County
Florida wildfire forces evacuation of at least 750 homes
2 roommates living in a nightmare watching their countries at war
More TOP STORIES News