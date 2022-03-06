76ers vs. Nets: 'No chance' Ben Simmons is playing in Philadelphia Thursday: ESPN

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "there is no chance he is playing in Philly," on Thursday, March, 10.
The 76ers traded Simmons for James Harden and Paul Millsap last month.
Simmons said during his introductory press conference in Brooklyn that he hoped to be ready for the game in Philadelphia. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft sat out all season while seeking to be traded, citing mental health challenges.
But according to Wojnarowski, Simmons is expected to join his new teammates on the court sometime after the Nets visit the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
"That back problem has been an issue for him since he's tried to start ramping up, he's essentially really just done individual work at their facility," said Wojnarowski on Sunday.
Harden has averaged 27.75 points during his first four games with the 76ers. He did not play in Saturday night's game against the Heat as part of his hamstring recovery program.
UP NEXT
The 76ers take on the Chicago Bulls at home on Monday night followed by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.