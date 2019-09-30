Berks County authorities probing deaths of boy, girl found in home

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Berks County are investigating the deaths of a boy and girl who were found unconscious in a home last week.

Few details have emerged in the deaths of 8-year-old Connor Snyder and 4-year-old Brinley Snyder.

The children were found unconscious last Monday in a home in Albany Township, about 10 miles west of Allentown.

They were pronounced dead Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Pennsylvania State Police said the children died from injuries sustained Monday. They didn't give details Friday on the nature of their injuries or whether anyone will be charged in their deaths.

Autopsy results are pending.

Connor Snyder attended Greenwich-Lenhartsville Elementary School in the Kutztown Area School District.
