Berks Co. school closed after carbon monoxide sickens 12

A Berks County middle school is closed Friday after 12 people were sickened by carbon monoxide.Superintendent of the Fleetwood Area School District Greg M. Miller announced the closing on Twitter.There was a large police response at the Fleetwood Area Middle School as members of a community theater group began getting sick around 8:30 p.m. Thursday while practicing for a play in the auditorium.At the time, authorities weren't sure what caused the illness that ultimately sent a dozen people to the hospital.But early Friday morning, Miller confirmed the cause was carbon monoxide."FWASD Middle School will be closed today due to a carbon monoxide problem last evening. All other buildings will be operating on a regular schedule. Phone call notifications will be going out at 5:30 am. More information will be released later today," Miller tweeted.People in other parts of the building besides the auditorium did not become ill, officials said.-----