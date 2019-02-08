Berks Co. school closed after carbon monoxide sickens 12

FLEETWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) --A Berks County middle school is closed Friday after 12 people were sickened by carbon monoxide.
Superintendent of the Fleetwood Area School District Greg M. Miller announced the closing on Twitter.
There was a large police response at the Fleetwood Area Middle School as members of a community theater group began getting sick around 8:30 p.m. Thursday while practicing for a play in the auditorium.
At the time, authorities weren't sure what caused the illness that ultimately sent a dozen people to the hospital.
But early Friday morning, Miller confirmed the cause was carbon monoxide.
"FWASD Middle School will be closed today due to a carbon monoxide problem last evening. All other buildings will be operating on a regular schedule. Phone call notifications will be going out at 5:30 am. More information will be released later today," Miller tweeted.
People in other parts of the building besides the auditorium did not become ill, officials said.
