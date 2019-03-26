Berks County woman arrested for allegedly abusing boyfriend's 5-year-old daughter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police arrested a Berks County woman who is accused of abusing her boyfriend's 5-year-old daughter.Katherine S. Hallowell surrendered to detectives on Monday.The 41-year-old's arrest stems from police and paramedics responding to the report of an unconscious child inside a home in the 3200 block of St. Lawrence Avenue back in February.According to a doctor's report, the girl's injuries were the result of "significant and violent force."