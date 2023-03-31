Police involved in deadly Berks County, Pennsylvania shooting

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to Action News they are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were involved a deadly shooting in Berks County on Thursday night.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to Action News they are investigating the circumstances of the shooting on the 900 block of Spring Street in Wyomissing.

The Berks County District Attorney's office is also involved.

Officials have not released details on what caused officers to open fire on the individual, or why they confronted the person in the first place.

Troopers intend to provide another update Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.