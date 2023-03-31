WATCH LIVE

Police involved in deadly Berks County, Pennsylvania shooting

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 31, 2023 11:29AM
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to Action News they are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were involved a deadly shooting in Berks County on Thursday night.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to Action News they are investigating the circumstances of the shooting on the 900 block of Spring Street in Wyomissing.

The Berks County District Attorney's office is also involved.

Officials have not released details on what caused officers to open fire on the individual, or why they confronted the person in the first place.

Troopers intend to provide another update Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

