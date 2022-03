WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Berks County are investigating a shooting Saturday that left one person dead outside a shopping center.Police say shots rang out in the parking lot near the Walmart on the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing, Pa.According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, one person is dead, and another was injured.The shooter is in police custody, officials say.A 69 News crew at the scene reported seeing an SUV riddled with bullet holes.No further details have been provided at this time.