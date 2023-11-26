This is an image of Macbook Air, Sony headphones, PS5, Airpods and massage gun.

The best Cyber Monday tech deals on laptops speakers, headphones and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Cyber Monday early deals and recurring Black Friday deals are live at retailers like Walmart and Amazon. While there are deals on tons of household essentials and beauty products, Cyber Monday is usually the best time to shop for high-ticket tech items. Below we've listed the best Black Friday tech deals across all major retailers.

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals

Image credit: Walmart

- PlayStation 5 Disc Console Bundle for $61 off at Walmart

- Xbox Series X for 15% off at Walmart

- Nintendo Switch Console Bundle with 3-month subscription and Smash Bros at Walmart

-Madden 24 at 60% off at Amazon

-Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for 40% off at Amazon

- EA Sports FC24 for PS5 at 60% off at Walmart

- Super Mario Odyssey for Switch for 50% off at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday laptop and monitor deals

Image credit: Amazon

Best laptop deals

Amazon Apple 2023 MacBook Air The 15.6" Macbook Air 2023 with M2 chip is on sale for the first time at 18% off." ORIGINALPRICE="$1528" DEALPRICE="$1238" CTACAROUSELCLASS="btn-lightpink Shop Now

Amazon Apple 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip The 13" Macbook Air 2020 with M1 chip is at its lowest price in 3 years at 25% off." ORIGINALPRICE="$999" DEALPRICE="$749" CTACAROUSELCLASS="btn-lightpink Shop Now

Great laptop deals

- Up to 50% offHP, ASUS and Lenovo Laptops at Walmart

- Samsung Galaxy Book 15.6 inch for 29% off on Amazon

- ACER Curved Monitor for 21% off at Walmart

Best Cyber Monday headphone and smart watch deals

Image credit: Walmart

-Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for under $90 at Walmart

-Beats Studio Pro for 50% off at Amazon

-Apple Watch SE for 25% off at Amazon

-Beats Studio headphones for under $100 at Amazon

-Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones over $80 off at Walmart

-Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones over $120 off at Walmart

-JBL Tune 510BT for under $25 on Amazon

Best Cyber Monday TV & Streaming Deals

Image credit: Amazon

-Take advantage of Hulu's amazing Black Friday deal for a limited time! Subscribe to the Hulu (With Ads) plan for 99 per month for one year, current regular monthly price after. Ends 11/28/23. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

-Up to 47% offTCL, Hisense and Insignia TV on Amazon

-Amazon Fire TV 32-inch for 45% off

Best Cyber Monday speaker deals

Image credit: Walmart

-JBL Flip Speaker for 32% off on Amazon

-Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker $90 off at Walmart

-Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker for 20% off at Amazon

-Philips Party Speaker for 33% off at Amazon

-Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for 34% off at Amazon

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.