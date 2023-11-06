2024 Digital Gift Guide: The best digital gifts to order and send online

Procrastinating holiday shopping is an experience we may have fallen victim to at some time in our lives or every year. Another barrier that comes along with holiday shopping is shopping for your picky friends and loved ones. A digital gift card gives your loved ones the power to choose what they want and have unique experiences. No more running around to make it in time before stores close or hoping your gifts will make it in time.

That is why we created this holiday gift guide for the best digital gifts you can give this year. We have provided our top picks for style, beauty, travel and food. These gift cards can be sent through email or printed out into a card - you can find something for anybody with this list.

For all your needs

Amazon Amazon eGift Card $25 to $150 Shop Now

Stumped on what to give a friend? This gift card will give your loved one the freedom to spend on the things they need.

Walmart Walmart eGift Card $5.00 to $500.00 Shop Now

Walmart has a huge range of products for them to pick out, like games, tech, clothes and more, so this is gift card can work for many different people on your list.

Style & Beauty

Sephora Sephora Holiday Gift Card $10 to $250 Shop Now

This Sephora gift card is the perfect gift for anyone in need of makeup essentials or those looking to replenish their beauty supplies.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Gift Card $50 to $500 Shop Now

Fall and winter fashion are at their peak right now. Gift this to a friend or girlfriend and elevate their wardrobe.

Travel and outdoors

Walmart Airbnb eGift Card $25 to $500 Shop Now

Give the gift of travel with this Airbnb gift card. Your loved one can choose an experience they'll never forget.

REI Co-op REI Co-op eGift Card $10.00 to $1000 Shop Now

If you know someone who takes hiking trips and loves the outdoors, they can get all the gear they'll need with an REI Co-op gift card.

Tech

Amazon Apple Gift Card $25 to $500 Shop Now

Give the gift of tech with an Apple gift card. They can use it for a new MacBook, iPhone or AirPods.

Amazon Best Buy Gift Card $25 to $500 Shop Now

This Best Buy gift card is great for gamers or your friends who like to have the latest electronics.

Unique

Amazon Masterclass Subscription $10 Shop Now

MasterClass is an immersive online experience, which allows everyone to learn from the world's best practitioners. They have a variety of classes from communication and sales to dog training.

Amazon Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Month Membership $44.99 Shop Now

Xbox Ultimate gives you access to thousands of games and online multiplayer. This is perfect for any gamers in your life.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited Subscription $11.99 Shop Now

Kindle Unlimited has an online library of over 1 million e-books, audiobooks, and magazines available for the bookworm in your life.

Chewy Chewy eGift Card $25.00 to $500.00 Shop Now

If you know an animal lover, let them spoil their furry best friend with a huge variety of pet products from Chewy.

