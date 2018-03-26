Best of Class - 2018 Nomination form

WPVI-TV, 6abc is thrilled to continue our annual "Best of the Class" salute to academic excellence and would like your school to participate.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News