Philadelphia Magazine's 'Best of Philly' lists also give props 'down the shore', with some hot spots for fun and relaxation... in Atlantic City!
Best Sports Book
Moneyline Bar & Book|Website
Borgata
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
609-317-7249
Best New Casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino|Website
1000 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
609-449-1000
Best Hope for A.C.'s Future
The Orange Loop|Website
Beach blocks: Tennessee Ave., St. James Place, S. New York Ave.
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
Best Beach
Bartram Avenue Beach
Boardwalk at Bartram Avenue
Best Place That'll Make You Forget You're In A.C
Boardwalk Extension
Boardwalk north of Ocean Resort Casino, to Gardiner's Basin
Best of Philly Names its favorite spots in Atlantic City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More