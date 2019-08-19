Best of Philly Names its favorite spots in Atlantic City

By Natalie Jason
Philadelphia Magazine's 'Best of Philly' lists also give props 'down the shore', with some hot spots for fun and relaxation... in Atlantic City!

Best Sports Book

Moneyline Bar & Book|Website
Borgata
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
609-317-7249

Best New Casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino|Website

1000 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
609-449-1000

Best Hope for A.C.'s Future
The Orange Loop|Website
Beach blocks: Tennessee Ave., St. James Place, S. New York Ave.
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Best Beach
Bartram Avenue Beach
Boardwalk at Bartram Avenue

Best Place That'll Make You Forget You're In A.C
Boardwalk Extension
Boardwalk north of Ocean Resort Casino, to Gardiner's Basin
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heat, humidity, and storms next two days
DA speaks on charges in connection to Philadelphia shootout
2 arrested after police chase stolen U-Haul in Delaware
Bucks County swim club temporarily closed after storm injures 9
William Tennent High School closed for structural repairs
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Flight instructor, former military pilot identified as Delaware plane crash victims
Show More
Beating the heat on an brutally hot day
Suspicious device thrown at Tacony home sparks fire, officials say
4 in custody after car flips during police chase in Delaware
Police: Burglars break into pawn shop through construction site next door
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
More TOP STORIES News