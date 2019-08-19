Best of Philly Names its favorite spots in Atlantic City

Philadelphia Magazine's 'Best of Philly' lists also give props 'down the shore', with some hot spots for fun and relaxation... in Atlantic City!Borgata1 Borgata WayAtlantic City, N.J. 08401609-317-72491000 BoardwalkAtlantic City, N.J. 08401609-449-1000Beach blocks: Tennessee Ave., St. James Place, S. New York Ave.Atlantic City, N.J. 08401Boardwalk at Bartram AvenueBoardwalk north of Ocean Resort Casino, to Gardiner's Basin