Philadelphia-based group supporting mothers gets featured on Tamron Hall show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia-based support group appeared on national television on Wednesday morning.

ABC's Tamron Hall hosted the "Mompreneurs," who have been around for the past six years.

The group's founder, Beth August, is a registered dietitian and fitness trainer.

She spoke about the WhatsApp group she created as a way for dozens of moms to connect, support one another, share experiences, and listen.

The "Mompreneurs" say they would like to expand and formalize their network by establishing a nonprofit that would provide knowledge, support, encouragement, and resources for other moms starting their own businesses all around the country.