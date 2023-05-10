WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia-based group supporting mothers gets featured on Tamron Hall show

The group helps dozens of moms to connect, support one another, share experiences, and listen.

6abc Digital Staff
WPVI
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 10:59PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia-based support group appeared on national television on Wednesday morning.

ABC's Tamron Hall hosted the "Mompreneurs," who have been around for the past six years.

The group's founder, Beth August, is a registered dietitian and fitness trainer.

She spoke about the WhatsApp group she created as a way for dozens of moms to connect, support one another, share experiences, and listen.

The "Mompreneurs" say they would like to expand and formalize their network by establishing a nonprofit that would provide knowledge, support, encouragement, and resources for other moms starting their own businesses all around the country.

