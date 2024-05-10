Tamron Hall to host third annual Mother's Day Extravaganza to celebrate moms of all kinds

BRONX, New York -- With Mother's Day almost here, Tamron Hall is getting the celebration started early with her third annual Mother's Day extravaganza, celebrating the joy of motherhood while showing the bond from one mom to the next.

The Emmy Award-winner flew in contest winners from around the country to New York City for two days of spoiling.

The last five years have been filled with milestones for Tamron Hall. She launched her talk show, wrote a few books and became a mom.

With Mother's Day right around the corner, she's once again using her spotlight to celebrate moms and mother figures.

"I like to call myself a late-to-the-party mom, but prior to becoming a mom, I love celebrating my own mom and the other women in my life, my aunts and teachers who were nurturers and with this show, because my journey as a mom started so late," Hall said. "I wanted to make sure that -- of course we give moms their flowers -- but we celebrate aunts and grandmothers and women who are nurturers in the lives of so many people because we wanted as many people to be celebrated and feel the love as possible."

She's doing that with the help of some celebrities, musicians, must-have Mother's Day gifts and more.

Crystal Noble was one of the lucky women chosen.

"It was a complete surprise, I don't even know how to describe it," she said. "It's a very special experience - usually since I don't have my mom anymore, I let Mother's Day come and go without any fanfare. This was special for me."

Maria Fernandez said she was shocked, while Melanie Perkins said she's taking it all in and living in the moment.

The same was true for Rochelle Upshaw.

"Everyone is so nice. As soon as you get off the bus, it's like you're here - you can't believe it," she said. "I am so excited I won. I can't believe it. So often we watch these people, we watch these shows, but to be a part of this is so surreal."

To do a Mother's Day Special in this way is personal for Tamron.

"My mom was a 19-year-old single mom and made great sacrifices," she said. "The feeling of having someone so committed to you, so committed to rooting for you. That's what we want, and that's why we expanded it past, you know, what we view as the traditional journey of motherhood. I went through many rounds of IVF, we have women in our audience who are grand moms who stepped in to raise their grandchildren, we have aunts."

Hall says that when she was crafting this show, she was thinking about different shows - dream shows.

"This was always at the top of the list and again, not just because I am now the mom of Moses, it is because without my mom, without my aunt, without Ernestine Rose, a teacher who nurtured me while raising her four sons, without these women I wouldn't be here," she said.

Her message to her son Moses?

"Oh my gosh, this guy just turned five. His favorite gift this year was a karaoke machine," she said. "So, between being a "Swifty" and the "Beehive" and Bruno Mars -- he's a born entertainer, you know, the blessing of my life is being your mom, Moses. And I hope you know that every day of this journey you have me rooting for you. And now I'm going to cry."

You can catch Tamron's third annual Mother's Day Extravaganza Friday on ABC.