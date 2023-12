A holiday tradition is now open in Bethlehem Pennsylvania. It's the annual Christkindlmarkt, modeled after open-air markets in Germany.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A holiday tradition is now open in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

It's the annual Christkindlmarkt, modeled after open-air markets in Germany.

It hosts 150 vendors over five weekends and draws tens of thousands of visitors.

The market is at the SteelStacks, which is less than an hour and a half from Philadelphia.

Action News photojournalist Zachary DeWever takes us there.