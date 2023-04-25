Kismet Bialys brings Bialys to Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The team behind Kismet Bagels is bringing something new to Reading Terminal Market.

Kismet Bialys are mostly savory recipes using the bagel dough but baking the bread instead of boiling.

The recipes include the Cheesy Buff featuring buffalo chicken dip and Cooper sharp cheese.

There is a pastrami, a bacon egg and cheese and the brand new s'more with a house made marshmallow.

The team launched the bagel business out of their Northern Liberties apartment three years ago and has grown to open two bagel shops and the bialy stand.

They are making over 25,000 bagels and bialys a week.

Reading Terminal

1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107