PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Debbie Savigliano was just 11 years old, her father was tragically killed in a car accident.
Her mother and four siblings tried to find normalcy by watching football together. Then, a friend reached out to their favorite Philadelphia Eagle, Wilbert Montgomery, to help the family out.
"If they had one wish it would be to meet you, they just lost their dad," Savigliano said. "This angel came to our house surprised us, and had dinner with us, and it was at that moment that I knew we would all be able to smile again."
The smiles didn't last. In 2010, Savigliano's niece, Bianca, was struck by a car, and she sadly passed away at the age of 21.
Because of those tragedies and Montgomery's influence, Savigliano was inspired to start "Bianca's Kids", a non-profit organization that grants wishes to children in need.
"Bianca loves kids and worked with children and it was her dream to help continue her education to help work with kids with special needs. So at her funeral, I promised her that her dream wouldn't die with her," she said.
It's been 10 years, and Savigliano has granted the wishes of over 25,000 children.
"We're providing them Christmas gifts, prom dresses, tuxedo rentals, scholarships, medical equipment that they can't afford, cars for foster kids," she said. "I really wanted to use her death to do something positive and to do things that would help me to not only feel better from her loss but they change the world in a positive way. Through my pain my purpose was born."
Now, Savigliano is looking to contact Wilbert Montgomery again so she can thank him for the kindness he showed her family when they needed it most.
Philly Proud: Charity born from tragedy... and the kindess of an Eagle
