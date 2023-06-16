Billy Joel's longtime saxophonist Mark Rivera talks to 6abc ahead of Philly concert

"Two things about the Philadelphia audience: If they love you, they love you. If they don't love you, they hate you," Mark Rivera said.

Mark Rivera has been playing with Billy Joel for 41 years!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Linc will be rocking Friday night for a legendary concert.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will take the stage for the "Two Icons: One Night" show. The concert will be the first time both take the stage in Philadelphia together.

Ahead of the performance, our Matt O'Donnell had the chance to chat with Billy Joel's saxophonist, Mark Rivera.

He's been playing with Joel for 41 years and says he's ready for Philadelphia!

"Two things about the Philadelphia audience: If they love you, they love you. If they don't love you, they hate you. It's the great fans. That's one of the reasons the town is so vibrant cause they don't hide their emotions. I expect to get a tremendous crowd. It's going to be a great show undoubtedly," River said.

He added, "Philly got soul. Let's just face it, Philly got soul. When you're in Philadelphia, you better be prepared. You got to come with you're a-game because they know what to expect."

Rivera is also the musical director for Ringo Starr and has released a book called "Sideman: In Pursuit of the Next Gig."

You can watch the full interview below: