Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Lincoln Financial Field

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be sharing the stage for one unforgettable night at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.

The one-night only concert will be on Friday, June 16, 2023.

It marks first time that the Piano Man and Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter have performed on the same stage together in Philadelphia.

Both icons performed in Philadelphia in 2019. Nicks came to town with Fleetwood Mac at the Wells Fargo Center and Joel played his 6th consecutive show at Citizens Bank Park, where he holds the record for the most live performances by any artist in the stadium's history.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, December 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.