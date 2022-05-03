bear

Black bear spotted roaming through Drexel Hill, Delaware County

Police urge everyone in the area to keep their distance if they happen to see the animal.
DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A black bear was spotted roaming through Drexel Hill, Delaware County on Tuesday.

Chopper 6 spotted the bear near the Marple Avenue bridge and Baltimore Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.

The bear appeared to be traveling along Darby Creek.

By 12:30 p.m., the bear was seen relaxing in the woods.

According to Upper Darby police, the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission was on the scene and was working on a plan to contain the bear.

Students and staff at nearby Charles Kelly School were being kept inside the building because the bear was spotted so close to the campus.

Police urge everyone in the area to keep their distance if they happen to see the animal.

