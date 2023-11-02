Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023, including early sales

These are the best Black Friday deals to shop right now.

Black Friday is almost here, and you're probably wondering what the best deals and sales are - and how early you can shop them. As shopping editors, we've done all the research for you, including all the best products to shop for this holiday as well as rounding up any early Black Friday deals and sales we could find. Here's everything you need to know about the shopping event this year.

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, so this year, the event is on November 24th.

What should shoppers look for?

Black Friday is the best time to get your last-minute holiday shopping done: think headphone deals, beauty deals and kitchen appliance deals. It's also a good time to get any big-ticket purchases out of the way, so if you're looking for a discounted mattress or TV, Black Friday is the best time to purchase. Last year, some bestsellers included Apple AirPods, Amazon devices, household essentials like Crest Whitestrips and Roomba robot vacuums. This year, we can expect deals on all these items again, along with potentially more deals on newer devices like the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (USB-C version) and Amazon's Echo Pop.

Where should I shop on Black Friday?

While bigger retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom will have deals and sales up for grabs, you can also find holiday deals on individual retailers. Solo Stove, Saatva, Our Place, Ulta and Sephora are just some other retailers we can expect to see holiday deals at.

Best Black Friday deals live right now

You don't have to wait till the end of the month to shop the best deals, there are a bunch of early sales you can shop right now:

Best Black Friday tech deals

Image credit: Amazon

Up to 43% off Beats headphones on Amazon

Up to $2,000 off 4K TVs on Samsung

Up to 56% off Echo Show devices on Amazon

Apple AirPods from $99 on Amazon

Laptops and computers from $129 on Best Buy

Wearables up to $50 off on Best Buy

Best Black Friday home deals

Image credit: Amazon

Up to 30% off KitchenAid gadgets on Amazon

20% sitewide at Caraway

Up to $225 off Solo Stove fire pits

15% off Saatva mattresses

Up to 35% off mattresses on Cocoon by Seeley

Up to 35% off sitewide at Bear Mattress

Crest Whitestrips 22% off on Amazon

Best Black Friday beauty deals

Image credit: Amazon

Up to 45% off popular beauty brands on Amazon

10% off top beauty brands at Sephora

15% off purchases in the Ulta Beauty app

Best Black Friday toy deals

Image credit: Amazon

Discounts on Lego sets on Amazon

30% off Squishmallows on Amazon

Melissa & Doug toys from $15.99 on Walmart

Up to 55% off select toy brands on Amazon